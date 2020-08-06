On This Day: Threat in the North in 1970 to use the  Special Powers Act 

War and peace dominated the front page 50 years ago.

Troubles in Northern Ireland set the headlines, where the minister for development, Brian Faulkner, refused to rule out the use of the Special Powers Act.

The announcement came in the midst of rising tensions, with rioting in Belfast and as Derry braced itself for the marching of thousands of Protestants, despite a ban on anyone doing so.

Also on the front page in 1970 was news that a ceasefire in the Middle East was near. It was expected to last 90 days and to begin within the week.

The ceasefire was to be followed by preliminary peace talks. A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Egypt was eventually signed on August 7, 1970, putting an end to the War of Attrition, a period of conflict along the Suez Canal.

This day 20 years ago was a Sunday, which means no Irish Examiner was printed. On that day in 2000, all eyes were glued to the All-Ireland hurling semi-final in Croke Park.

Offaly, barely given a hope before throw-in, overcame Cork to shatter their All-Ireland dreams. The game finished 0-19 to 0-15, after a thundering second-half performance by Offaly.

The defeat spelled the end of Jimmy Barry-Murphy's first tenure as manager. He stepped down shortly after, before returning in 2011.

A decade ago, in August 2010, the front page featured an unusual story about an Irishman who saved Adolf Hitler.

Dubliner Michael Keogh fought in the First World War, initially for the British, in 1914, before being captured by the Germans in 1916.

He then was persuaded to fight against the British, as a display of Irish republicanism.

It was during this time that Keogh saved Hitler from an angry mob, as the dictator attempted to lecture from atop a table.

The incident was only revealed when Keogh’s memoirs were published in 2010.

Five years ago, rows about water meters were high on the agenda.

In 2015, the Irish Examiner front page featured the news that homeowners would be denied a free fix of water leaks, unless they were registered with Irish Water and had a meter installed.

The issue was just one of the many contentious points that marred Irish Water's early existence.

The utility company, and their charges, became a key feature in the 2016 general election, with a number of parties campaigning on the issue.

Eventually, it was decided that average water usage should be paid for out of general taxation, but excessive use should be charged for separately.

And on this day last year, Irish Examiner readers were learning about a tranche of new websites banned at Leinster House.

Staff had access cut off to more than 1,000 websites, including some depicting extreme violence and the sale of sex dolls.

Among the more unusual sites blocked were searches for Latin Masses in Ireland.