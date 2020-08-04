PPE grant for cystic fibrosis patients

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 12:52 PM
Thousands of people with cystic fibrosis (CF) in Ireland will be given a grant to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The grant of €100 per applicant is in place from today.

Cystic fibrosis is caused by a genetic mutation which disrupts the body’s ability to regulate salt and water transport, causing damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland has been helping people with cystic fibrosis during the Covid-19 pandemic through a range of measures.

These measures include the introduction of online counselling for members, access to online exercise supports and mentoring, and financial support for a number of hospital CF units to develop virtual clinics.

Well-being initiatives have also been launched, alongside teaching support and educational webinars, as well as the provision of practical supports to people with CF such as emergency finance and access to everyday items such as alcohol-based hand gel.

Philip Watt, CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, said: “People with cystic fibrosis are still cocooning but as we move towards further possible relaxation of the Covid-19 regulations in forthcoming weeks and months, it is important that they have some practical assistance towards the costs of PPE if and when they go back to study, training or employment.

“While people with cystic fibrosis are well used to observing regular and proper hand-washing, cough etiquette and social distancing, research among our members has highlighted PPE as a particular issue.

“As a member-led organisation, we know that there are additional costs associated with purchasing PPE for non-hospital activities and we hope that this initiative will help with some of these additional expenses as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage all those with cystic fibrosis in Ireland who feel they would benefit from this grant to apply before the closing date of August 22.”

People with cystic fibrosis, or their guardians, can apply online at cfireland.ie.

