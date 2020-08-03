'Feasible' to reduce Ireland's Covid-19 case numbers to zero says DCU professor

85% of new Covid 19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours have been in people under the age of 45.

46 new cases of the virus have been confirmed today bringing the total number of infections in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,208.

There were no further deaths recorded and the death toll remains at 1,763.

Professor Anthony Staines from DCU said the government now has serious decisions to make given the recent rise in case numbers.

Professor Staines said: "Whether they want to decide to bring this back to zero, which will be feasible but relatively painful.

"It does not involve going back to the full lockdown that we had at the beginning of the crisis. It may well involve going back to reducing movement.

"Saying to people: 'Work from home if you possibly can if you can't work from home, wear a mask'."

Earlier Professor Staines said that community transmission of the virus not the importation of Covid-19 from foreign travellers should be the current focus of public health policy by the

National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Professor Staines said: "The vast majority of cases in Ireland are nothing to do with foreign tourists.

"NPHET reported the last time I saw it that there were a total of 8 or 10 cases over the last two weeks associated with foreign travel.

"The majority of these cases are [...] or local spread. So bringing that under control has to be our absolute priority."