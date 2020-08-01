Covid-19: No deaths and 45 new cases reported

There were no new deaths and 45 new Covid-19 cases reported overnight, the latest figures show.

There has therefore been no change to the number of Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland, to date - 1,763.

A total of 26,109 confirmed cases of Covid-19 has been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases notified today:

23 are men / 22 are women;

77% are under 45 years of age (50% aged 25-44 years);

Nine cases are located in Limerick, eight in Kildare, seven in Mayo, six in Cavan, four in Dublin with the remainder spread across five other counties.

18 cases are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

'Individual action will stop the spread'

Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn said, "Over the last five days we have seen an average of 44 cases a day. This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe.

“Ensure gatherings are kept to a minimum and invite no more than 10 others into your home. Do not organise or attend house parties.

“Restaurants must enforce a limit of 50 people (including staff) on their premises at any one time.

“All workplaces should again review their procedures and protocols.

“Avoid congregated settings or environments where safety precautions are not in place.

“Wash your hands regularly, carry hand sanitizer and wear a face covering where appropriate. Ensure you isolate immediately if you experience any flu like symptoms.

“It is our individual action that will stop the spread.”

Meanwhile, another 79 people have died after contracting coronavirus in the UK.

It takes the total figure of Covid-related deaths there to 46,193.