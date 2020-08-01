Catherine Martin stands by advisor after 1990s drug-dealing conviction revealed

Culture Minister and deputy Green Party leader Catherine Martin has said she is standing by a member of the Night-Time Economy Taskforce after it was revealed he has a conviction for drug-dealing.

Sunil Sharpe was a minor when he received a suspended sentence for the drugs offence 24 years ago, in 1996. He has since become one of the country's most respected techno djs.

The cross-departmental Night-Time Economy Taskforce was established at the end of June with a brief to consult with agencies and other stakeholders to develop initiatives to boost the country's night-time culture and economy.

In a statement released today, Sunil Sharpe said: "This story relates to my conviction as a minor for drugs offences 24 years ago (1996), when I spent a short time in juvenile detention and eventually received a suspended jail sentence.

"I was what many would refer to as a "troubled youth". I made a lot of wrong decisions but ultimately I learned from them. My life immediately changed, I stayed drug free, and I spent an extended time with the probation service during my rehabilitation.

"My entire adulthood has been spent drug free.

"Misic, DJing, Techno - all of these things combined - gave me purpose in life during what was a very difficult time for myself, my family and especially my mother. I don't look back on those days wth fondness, however I am glad to have learnt my lessons so early in life.

I never forget the mistakes I made, but my character is not defined by them. It is, I hope, defined by the changes I made to my life since then.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello has said people who have served their sentence should be allowed to move on.

He said: "If (the conviction) had happened a few years later, there would be no story because the Children's Act 2001 would prevent the name being reported, which is a really positive move.

"I think we need to look at the spent convictions legislation we have so that people who have turned their lives around and are not offending again, don't carry that (other offence) with them forever.

"We welcome them back into society and we let them get on with re-building their life."

We have reached out to Minister Martin's office for additional comment.