Calls for social media firms 'to wake up and take action' after online abuse of SF Senator

Fintan Warfield, from Dublin, is a prominent LGBT activist and a member of the Cultural and Educational Panel in the Seanad
Calls for social media firms 'to wake up and take action' after online abuse of SF Senator

Fintan Warfield has said that a torrent of homophobic and transphobic abuse he suffered on Twitter led to an in-person attack outside Leinster House last week. File picture: Andres Poveda

Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 14:10 PM
digital desk

A Sinn Féin Senator has reported a spate of online trolling to gardaí.

Fintan Warfield has said that a torrent of homophobic and transphobic abuse he suffered on Twitter led to an in-person attack outside Leinster House last week.

The Senator has called on social media networks to take action against trolling before they are forced to by law.

Mr Warfield, from Dublin, is a prominent LGBT activist and a member of the Cultural and Educational Panel in the Seanad.

Politicians across the political divide have shown their support for Mr Warfield on social media and have condemned the abuse he received online.

Sinn Féin TDs Louise O’Reilly and Eoin Ó Broin said he is a "fierce campaigner" and "a campaigner for equality, social justice and Irish unity", respectively.

Ms O'Reilly added: "These homophobic attacks won’t deter him."

The Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris extended his "solidarity with the Senator" and denounced the "disgusting and vile abuse directed at him".

He said: "Those behind it and those who quietly stand by and refuse to condemn it are disgraceful. Shame on them."

He also called on Twitter and other social media companies "to wake up and take action".

Chairperson of the Green Party and Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said: "I suggest those who have so much time to hate on Fintan because he's gay go find a hobby."

RISE TD Paul Murphy added: "These homophobic far-right activists are becoming increasingly emboldened to target people. We need to build a united movement to stop them."

More in this section

Naas_General_Hospital.jpg Gardaí make arrest in connection with man's death in Kildare
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Social Democrats call for travel 'red list' to stop Covid-19 spread
Belfast Pride 2019 Belfast Pride parade goes online for virtual celebrations
lgbtqsinn féintwitter

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices