Cooler temperatures and lots of rain expected for bank holiday weekend

Met Éireann is warning we can expect a lot of rain this weekend.

It is going to be cooler than usual for this time of year with temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Monday will be the best day with some dry sunny spells.

"For the rest of today we're looking at a few showers in the mix," said forecaster Liz Gavin.

"Over the weekend our weather is going to stay quite mixed. We do have low pressure nearby and that is going to bring some showers, possibly some heavier showers, tomorrow afternoon into the evening.

There are still some showers in the mix for Sunday, although they won't be quite as heavy as the showers on Saturday.

Here's what Met Éireann is forecasting:

FRIDAY

There will be cooler, fresher conditions, with bright spells and scattered showers this afternoon and evening across the country. The showers will become more frequent this evening. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees are expected, in light to moderate southwesterly winds, later veering westerly.

Munster will see fresh sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds, veering westerly by evening.

Outbreaks of rain will continue to move E across the country, with some heavy & thundery bursts, but becoming more patchy when it arrives on E & SE coasts this afternoon. Cooler, fresher conditions, with bright spells & scattered showers following from the west. Highs 17-23°C. pic.twitter.com/vi0KLMFOWz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 31, 2020

Tonight, there will be further scattered showers, most of them in eastern areas where some may be heavy. However, scattered showers will become confined mainly to Atlantic coasts by morning, with good clear spells developing in most areas. Cooler and less humid than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

There will be a mix of cloud and clear spells across the province tonight, with some well-scattered showers, mainly in western coastal areas. Cooler and less humid than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

SATURDAY

Tomorrow will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers across the country. The showers will be mainly in Atlantic coastal areas in the morning, but will become widespread during the day, some heavy. Later in the afternoon and evening, showers will merge to give longer spells of rain in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with a light to moderate west to southwest breeze are expected.

Saturday in Munster will bring sunny spells and showers. The showers will be well scattered during the morning, but will become more frequent and occasionally heavy during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes are forecasted.

SUNDAY

There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells nationwide on Sunday. Scattered showers will occur also, with the showers being most frequent in Ulster and Connacht. It will become cloudy in the southwest during the evening time with the odd patch of light rain or drizzle possible along the southwest coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, in light to moderate west to southwest breezes

Hourly Cloud and Rainfall Forecast until 7am Sunday. More weather information available here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/93czZYV9bI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 31, 2020

Showers in the northeast and patchy rain in the south and southwest will clear early on Sunday night leaving dry conditions with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

MONDAY

Most areas will stay dry on Monday with sunny spells during the morning, but turning increasingly cloudy as the day goes on. A few light showers are possible in the north and northeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light west to northwest breezes.

The night will be dry with clear spells early before becoming cloudy with rain moving in from the Atlantic to affect the western half of the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Light southwest breezes will back southerly overnight and increase strong along Atlantic coasts by morning.