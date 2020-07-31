Health expert: We should ask people to 'stay where you are' this bank holiday

Public health officials are pleading with people to double down on their efforts to fight Covid-19 this bank holiday weekend.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says it is "very concerned" at the 85 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

It brings the total to 26,027, while another patient has died, meaning the death toll now stands at 1,763.

At least 18 of the newest cases are part of an outbreak at a dog food factory in Co. Kildare, which has been closed since last Friday.

The new clusters are also believed to be associated with direct provision centres.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn is appealing for people to take care this weekend.

He said: "We do know what works and we do know what can make sure we don't have higher cases in a week's time and that is what every individual does this weekend.

We are going into a bank holiday weekend and pleading with people to act in the context of a global pandemic and act in the context of 85 cases in Ireland.

Medical expert, Anthony Staines, is also urging people not to go on holidays - even within Ireland - until the virus is brought under control.

The DCU health professor said people should not leave their own areas.

Prof. Staines said: "We are going to need to take some serious steps, particularly about asking people not to travel from their areas.

"We want to try and keep this infection confined and some of these cases are being driven by people going on holidays.

"We really need to say to everybody 'stay where you are' until we bring this under control."