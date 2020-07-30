Garda boss orders probe into maritime accident inquiries

An Irish international maritime lawyer’s allegations over maritime accident inquiries by the State have been referred for investigation by the Garda commissioner.

The allegations by lawyer Michael Kingston centre on the handling of accident inquiries by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) and the Department of Transport.

Mr Kingston had submitted a dossier to the Garda commissioner earlier this year, calling for an investigation into the Department of Transport and MCIB and claiming to have evidence of “misconduct in public office” in relation to maritime inquiries.

The Garda commissioner’s office informed Mr Kingston this week that his correspondence had been seen by Commissioner Drew Harris, and he had directed that the matter be investigated by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The development comes several weeks after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that Ireland’s MCIB was not independent, due to the presence of two civil servants on its board.

Mr Kingston, whose father Tim died in the Whiddy Island Betelgeuse explosion 41 years ago, said he welcomed the Garda investigation.

His call for a Garda inquiry was supported by Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Anne Marie O’Brien, whose brother John O’Brien and his friend Patrick Esmonde drowned in 2010 off Helvick Head, Co Wexford.

Barrister and maritime lawyer Ciarán McCarthy also welcomed the move. "The recent ECJ ruling on the MCIB is deeply embarrassing to the State, and its judgment speaks for itself in that we are in breach of our obligations.”

The MCIB is responsible for conducting safety investigations and for drawing up reports and recommendations. It is a non-prosecutorial body which does not enforce legislation, and its investigations do not apportion blame or fault.

However, its reports are made public, with recommendations to the minister for transport.

It has issued almost 300 reports since its establishment almost 20 years ago on commercial fishing and recreational casualties, and incidents involving ferries, merchant shipping and other vessels.

It published both an interim and final report into the death of Irish Coast Guard volunteer Caitriona Lucas off the Co Clare coast in September, 2016.

The European Commission initiated its case against Ireland over the MCIB in 2018. It said the MCIB was not independent on the basis that the responsibilities and activities of both the Department of Transport and the MSO could conflict with the investigative task.

In its defence, Ireland argued that the MCIB reports are independent.

The ECJ judgment issued on July 9 found that Ireland is “not fulfilling its obligations under Article 8(1) of Directive 2009/18” governing the investigation of accidents in the maritime transport sector”.

It noted the five-person MCIB board includes the Department of Transport secretary-general, or his or her deputy, and the Marine Survey Office (MSO) chief surveyor.

The MCIB and Department of Transport said yesterday they were “not aware” of any Garda investigation.

The Garda Press Office was unable to respond to a request for comment.