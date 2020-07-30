One person dies of Covid-19 as 85 new cases confirmed

One person diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has been notified of 85 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 26,027 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

53 cases are men / 32 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

26 cases are located in Kildare, 18 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, nine in Laois, seven in Limerick, four in Meath and the remainder are spread across seven other counties.

39% of today’s cases are associated with close contacts of a confirmed case

Half are associated with outbreaks

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to review Ireland’s response and preparedness to Covid-19.

"Today’s figures demonstrate how quickly Covid-19 can remerge in our country," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer.

We are now at a crucial point in our response to Covid-19. Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly.

"Covid-19 is extremely infectious and no one is immune. Follow public health advice and stay vigilant.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the public needs to be "really careful".

"Over a two-day period Ireland moved from a relatively stable epidemiology to a significant pattern connected to outbreaks," he said.

"We now need to be really careful and adhere to public health advice so we do not further spread the virus. We must remain vigilant to the disease if we are to control it at this point."