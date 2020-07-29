Dublin street artist aims to raise €5k for charity

Dublin street artist Emmalene Blake is aiming to raise €5,000 by raffling an artwork inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The artist's latest mural, which appears on the walls around Kingswood in Tallaght, features two boys from Dublin and is inspired by recent protests that have swept through countries, as well as reflecting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emmalene has recreated the mural as a painting and is raffling it to raise money for the Wells for Zoe voluntary organisation and the Irish Network Against Racism.

She said: "I wanted to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement but also bring in everything that is happening in the world and include local kids.

"I collaborated with 'FeliSpeaks', who is a poet, and as I painted the piece she performed her poem.

"The mural and painting is about young people's future and them going forward in a world that is free of racism, though we have a long way to go. It's about us trying to sort out the systemic racism in the hope for a better future."

Wells for Zoe is an Irish charity founded in 2005 which aims to help young women in Malawi.

Emmalene said: "They have planted 5m trees in the last two years and they also put girls through school. They have put some girls through primary school, secondary school, and now through college.

"The Irish Network Against Racism charity does a lot of amazing work in Ireland to fight racism."

Emmalene said people can pay €20 to have their name in the raffle draw to win the painting, or if they donate €50 they get their name in the draw and will also get a box of postcards of her paintings.

To donate, visit the Wells for Zoe GoFundMe page.