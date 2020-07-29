Richard Bruton 'amazed' by the reaction to his toned abs

Fine Gael chairman Richard Bruton has said he is “amazed” by the reaction to his online video displaying his impressive abs despite his 67 years.

In what some people were describing as his “Helen Mirren moment,” Mr Bruton has put many younger men to shame as to how fit he is.

“It’s incredible, you spend years earnestly working away on various policies and then you get all this attention over something like this,” he told the Irish Examiner.

Mr Bruton, in conjunction with his party’s press office, has published a video seeking to display the cultural and tourist pleasures of his north Dublin constituency.

But it was the image of a flat-tummied former minister jumping into the Irish Sea off the Bull Wall which has set tongues wagging about how fit he is.

I’m expecting an invasion of staycationer’s to the Northside after this @FineGael https://t.co/XJolJHwpPl — Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) July 29, 2020

Images of Mr Bruton’s abs were trending on social media throughout the day with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar weighing in on the action.

Mr Varadkar, himself a self-proclaimed health enthusiast, joked that Mr Bruton’s “beach bod” was distracting.

“Don’t let Richard’s beach bod put you off availing of the Government’s Stay and Spend initiative this autumn!” he tweeted.

Reacting to the frenzy, Mr Bruton said he has merely trying to sell the wonderful amenities his constituency has to offer.

Fine Gael Chairman Richard Bruton - seen here in more regular attire - has attracted attention over his all-in role in promoting local tourism in his constituency.PIC: MAXWELLS

He said that he has always seen exercise as a very important feature in life and despite being a “moderate drinker” he cycles and swims several times a week.

“I do keep fit, taking a swim off the Bull Wall a couple of times a week and I regularly cycle the seafront while I love to go to the hill of Howth,” he said.

“It was a bit like the Tour de France with the video guys from the press office driving in the car beside me as I cycled down the front,” he added.

In relation to going for the swim, Mr Bruton said it had been a “very pleasant day” for going for a dip and has been in since it was filmed last Thursday, although it has been much colder.