Only eight Covid-19 patients in hospitals while 14 new cases reported

There have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 reported today.
Only eight Covid-19 patients in hospitals while 14 new cases reported
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer. Picture: Stephen Collins / Collins Dublin
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 17:44 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

Irish hospitals have the lowest number of patients with Covid-19 in the system since early March, the Acting Chief Medical Officer confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while there have been no new deaths reported.

There is now a total of 25,942 confirmed cases in Ireland and a total of 1,764 people who contracted Covid-19 have died.

"11 of today’s cases were close contacts of confirmed cases and half of these had no symptoms," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer.

"If you are concerned that you have been in contact with a confirmed case please come forward for testing. Do not wait for symptoms to emerge.

There are now eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our hospital system, the lowest number since early March. 

"However, across Europe the pandemic appears to be accelerating once again. 

"We have an opportunity to avoid a similar scenario here. We must take it by focusing once again on keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face coverings and continuing to make safe decisions that will protect ourselves, our friends, our families. No one is safe unless everyone is safe.” 

Read More

Too early to quantify Covid impact on health insurance, says industry body, but fears remain

More in this section

Light Traffic after new Government restrictions at Mahon, Cork, Man jailed after he stole homeless man's tent
Screenshot%202020-07-29%20at%2016.35.28(1)(1) Richard Bruton 'amazed' by the reaction to his toned abs
Coronavirus Varadkar sought to keep car and driver for Coveney
#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices