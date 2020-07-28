Jail for man over threats to rape wives and daughters of gardai

A convicted rapist who is seen as a pariah on the streets since his release from jail got angry when gardaí arrested him and he threatened to rape their wives and daughters.

33-year-old George Arundel of no fixed address was sent back to jail today when Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to eight months in prison for a number of offences that included burgling a shop, assaulting gardaí and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, said of his client yesterday, “Unfortunately, he is literally treated as a pariah on the streets because of his previous convictions.” Those convictions included rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment, Sergeant John Kelleher said yesterday.

Mr Daly said, “He has been homeless since his release from prison. He is living on the streets. He says he uses drugs and alcohol to get to sleep at night.

“He is disgusted at the way he carried on. He apologises unreservedly to the gardaí. He was extremely angry. He was wrong and he apologises. He is estranged from everybody.”

Sgt Kelleher said that at 9pm on the night of June 8 Arundel, was engaging in threatening behaviour, being drunk and was a danger to himself and others as well as obstructing a member of An Garda Síochána.

“He was highly intoxicated and got further agitated and aggressive and clenched his fists towards gardaí and said, “Don’t you be giving me cheek.” The assaults on gardaí including spitting in the face of one officer and lunging at another.

Following his arrest on these charges he was additionally charged with causing criminal damage to a cell at the Bridewell Garda Station by defecating and urinating on the floor of the cell.

Arundel admitted all these charges and one of burglary on June 4, at the Unity shop on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork.

He stole three boxes of Pringles cartons and a fourth box containing bags of Tayto crisps. As well as sleeping on the streets, the defendant was sleeping in a tent in the Lee fields by the Carrigrohane Road.

Arundel was granted bail on the burglary charge on June 4 and then got involved in the public order and assaults four days later. Mr Daly said that when Arundel was arrested for those offences he did not apply for bail again and has been in custody since then. The eight-month jail term was backdated to that date.