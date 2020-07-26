'Black cloud over homeless services' in Dublin as five people die in a week

Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 22:29 PM
Joel Slattery

A leading charity has called for the re-establishment of the Dublin Lord Mayor's Forum on homelessness after five people died in homeless services in the capital in the last seven days.

Inner City Helping Homeless said that it was a "particularly difficult and saddening week" and added that garda inquiries were needed for three of the deaths.

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn said that there is an "urgent need" for more supports for homeless people.

"We need clear and concrete leadership on this matter," he said, calling for the Lord Mayor to reconvene the homelessness forum. 

"Unfortunately, I believe the level of deaths is seriously unreported and have requested that the DRHE (Dublin Region Homeless Executive) give a computer report on the number of deaths over the last month in particular.

"There is a black cloud over homeless services and we need to safeguard all and ensure that the appropriate mental health and wrap-around supports are implemented within every homeless service unit, in particular those that are privately operated.”

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu expressed sympathy for the people who died and their families.

"As promised homeless (and) housing will be one of my three priorities and I'll be setting up a task force to work with council (and) councillors to achieve some immediate solutions," she said in a tweet this evening.

