Irish Rail adds extra trains to keep up with demand and social distancing concerns

Irish Rail adds extra trains to keep up with demand and social distancing concerns
Irish Rail Intercity train at Kent Station, Cork. Extra capacity has been added after social distancing concern last weekend.
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 09:44 AM

More trains are being put on at weekends to keep up with demand.

Irish Rail says it is continuing to monitor passenger numbers following criticism last weekend for overcrowding on a service from Galway to Dublin.

The extra trains will be on the Cork, Limerick, Tralee, Ennis and Galway lines from Heuston Station in Dublin. 

Widespread criticism on social media followed a tweet from an Irish rail passenger on the 15:05 Galway to Dublin service that showed crowded compartment corridors.

Jane Cregan from Irish Rail says they intend to have full services in place before the end of August:

Ms Cregan said: "We intend that we will have all services operating currently.

"We are operating the majority of services but not all services are operating at this time.

"We are working together with the National Transport Authority that we will have full services restored by the end of August."

Read More

Appeal for return of stolen heron sculpture in Cobh

More in this section

weather rain umbrella.jpg Umbrella weather this weekend with cloud and rain expected 
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Covid-19: Concern remains over public waiting too long to present for test
Mealey Bank Holiday Lockdown 1(1).jpg Reek Sunday pilgrims reminded to stay away from Croagh Patrick
#covid-19irelandirish raildublingalway

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices