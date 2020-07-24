Cobh Tidy Towns appeals for return of stolen sculpture piece

Cobh Tidy Towns is appealing for information and help after part of their new wildlife sculpture was stolen.

The artwork, which features two herons, three Arctic terns, bulrushes and reeds, is by artist Emma Jane Rushworth.

According to the group, one of the herons was taken from the installation on Wednesday evening.

Years of planning,fundraising, community and finally joy in the faces of many with the installation of the beautiful wildlife scene all attacked with the theft of one of our herons last night! Share far and wide and report any sighting of this distinctive sculpture to gardai. pic.twitter.com/lO8uAjco9M — Cobh Tidy Towns🌻 (@CobhTidy) July 23, 2020

The sculpture was installed at the Velvets House Cross Roundabout just over a week ago.

Gardaí said they are investigating the theft.