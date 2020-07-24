Cobh Tidy Towns appeals for return of stolen sculpture piece

The sculpture was installed at the Velvets House Cross Roundabout just over a week ago.
The artwork, which features two herons, three Arctic terns, bulrushes and reeds, is by artist Emma Jane Rushworth. Picture: Cobh Today Towns Twitter

Friday, July 24, 2020 - 13:20 PM
Digital Desk staff

Cobh Tidy Towns is appealing for information and help after part of their new wildlife sculpture was stolen.

The artwork, which features two herons, three Arctic terns, bulrushes and reeds, is by artist Emma Jane Rushworth.

According to the group, one of the herons was taken from the installation on Wednesday evening.

The sculpture was installed at the Velvets House Cross Roundabout just over a week ago.

Gardaí said they are investigating the theft.

