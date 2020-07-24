Michael McGrath denies Fianna Fáil's 2017 pay increase opposition

Michael McGrath denies Fianna Fáil's 2017 pay increase opposition
The Fianna Fáil Minister denied his party's previous opposition in 2017. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 14:40 PM
Digital Desk staff

Minister Michael McGrath has denied any knowledge of Fianna Fáil trying to stop a pay increase for super junior ministers in 2017.

That is despite statements on the Fianna Fáil website from the time saying the party would block any attempt at a salary top-up for then-Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor.

This week the party approved such a top up for its own government, meaning all three super junior ministers will get a €16,000 pay rise.

But when pressed on it Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said he does not remember Fianna Fáil trying to block the same move by Fine Gael a few years ago.

Mr McGrath said: "That issue was certainly never raised with me. To be straight you are referring to a background I am certainly not familiar with. 

"It was certainly not discussed and to the best of my knowledge there was no proposal ever put before the Oireachtas

"We're in a situation now where three Ministers of State attending Cabinet, two can currently get the allowance, I personally think it is fair that the three are treated equally."

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform was speaking as the government gave a briefing on tax proposals in the July stimulus package. 

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe said the government's July stimulus package was worth €1,000 for every Irish citizen and is a "timely" plan to help rescue sectors. 

It included a surprise cut to the Vat rate from 23% to 21%, designed to motivate spend and boost business.

Outlining elements of the €5bn spending plan, he also said the deal would help farmers, house buyers and consumers, as well as businesses.

Read More

Finance minister urges 'profitable' businesses to pass Vat cut onto customers


More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Jul 2, 2020 No Covid-related deaths in NI for 11th consecutive day
DENIS SCANNELL ASTI: Government has to 'step up' and deliver safe back-to-school package
General Election Ireland 2020 Government to unveil "comprehensive" plan for return to school on Monday

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices