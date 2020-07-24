Finance minister urges 'profitable' businesses to pass Vat cut onto customers

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has called on "profitable" retailers to pass the Vat cut on to consumers.

He said the government's July stimulus package was worth €1,000 for every Irish citizen and is a "timely" plan to help rescue sectors. It included a surprise cut to the Vat rate from 23% to 21%, designed to motivate spend and boost business.

Outlining elements of the €5bn spending plan, he also said the deal would help farmers, house buyers and consumers, as well as businesses.

The total package spend amounts to 3% of national income for a year, he said.

Mr Donohoe said the government would “support a lifeline” for the country until “better days come”.

He also said that the value of the measures and supports was equivalent to €1,000 for every Irish citizen, but he also faced questions about the 2% VAT rate cut as part of the plan.

While ministers have said it is up to retailers to decide whether to pass this on, Mr Donohoe said he wanted to see large and "profitable" businesses giving the discount to consumers for purchasers.

Public expenditure minister Michael McGrath said the “scale of the pandemic shock was unprecedented” and the expected spend by the government this year had risen from €70bn to some €86bn.

Among the measures announced was the extension of the wage subsidy scheme, which will now remain in place until March 2021, and is designed to prevent businesses from stopping trading, Mr McGrath said.

Culture, Arts and Tourism to be given financial boost

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin outlined grants, aid and supports for the arts, musicians, TV production for those sectors, sports as well as training and help for the tourism sector.

She said great damage had been done to these areas during the pandemic.

Some €23m will be given to the arts and culture sectors, including €10m for artists and performers and a dedicated fund for musicians.

In travel, initiatives will include €26m for bus adaptation grants, while coach tourism operators can draw down monies from a €10m pot.

The stimulus package also includes the €270m that is expected to be spent on the stay and spend fund, where consumers get a tax rebate for spending in the hospitality sector.