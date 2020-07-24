Tánaiste Leo Varadkar defends tax rebate over holiday voucher decision

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar defended the government's rebate holiday scheme. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 10:38 AM
Digital Desk staff

The Tánaiste has defended the government's decision not to offer everyone in the country holiday vouchers.

Instead, there will be a tax rebate for people who spend money holidaying in Ireland or going to local restaurants.

Sinn Féin have criticised the July stimulus package calling it miserly and saying people who do not pay tax won't benefit from the rebate.

But that is something Tánaiste Leo Varadkar rejected. 

Mr Varadkar said: "Anyone who pays income tax or USC will benefit from this scheme so that's 2.3-2.4 million people. 

"Only Sinn Féin would think the people who pay income tax are high earners. It's actually pretty much everyone in Ireland who is working and also a lot of pensioners as well and other people in society.

"Anyone who pays USC or income tax can benefit from this."

Mr Varadkar also said the rebate scheme can be repurposed for Brexit later next year. 

"Brexit will happen on December 31 this year. So if you look at what's happening for example in Britain.

"They're ending their wage subsidy in October, same with Northern Ireland, they're ending their VAT cut at the end of December.

"We thought no, we actually needed a plan that runs through to the spring of next year so that it covers Brexit as well as what's happening as a result of the pandemic," he said.


