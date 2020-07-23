Co Down aerospace company planning 235 redundancies

Co Down aerospace company planning 235 redundancies
Coronavirus – Mon May 4, 2020
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 21:39 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

An aerospace company in Co Down is planning 235 redundancies, trade unionists said.

Collins Aerospace aircraft seat manufacturing plant in Kilkeel employs 948 people.

Job losses at this scale will be a hammer blow to the local economy and will mean uncertainty for many other workers and small businesses dependent on these jobs for a livelihood

Kieran Ellison

Kieran Ellison, Unite regional officer with responsibility for his union’s membership at the plant, said managers proposed making up to a quarter of the workforce redundant.

He added: “This news will be devastating for the Collins Aerospace workforce and the local community in and around Kilkeel.

“Job losses at this scale will be a hammer blow to the local economy and will mean uncertainty for many other workers and small businesses dependent on these jobs for a livelihood.”

SDLP Assembly member Sinead Bradley said it was a devastating blow to the local economy and urged the Executive to consider intervening.

“While there has been a growing realisation that the aviation industry is struggling at a global level the scale of the impact locally has nonetheless caused great shock and concern.”

The aviation industry is struggling from the effects of a pandemic which grounded most flights during lock down.

Passenger numbers are expected to be low for some time.

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 20th July Schools 'absolutely on track' to return in September, says acting CMO
006%20Cabinet Colleges and universities hope to welcome first-years in late September
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 23, 2020 Stormont seeks summit to discuss travel restrictions
jobsplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices