Co Down aerospace company planning 235 redundancies

An aerospace company in Co Down is planning 235 redundancies, trade unionists said.

Collins Aerospace aircraft seat manufacturing plant in Kilkeel employs 948 people.

Job losses at this scale will be a hammer blow to the local economy and will mean uncertainty for many other workers and small businesses dependent on these jobs for a livelihood Kieran Ellison

Kieran Ellison, Unite regional officer with responsibility for his union’s membership at the plant, said managers proposed making up to a quarter of the workforce redundant.

He added: “This news will be devastating for the Collins Aerospace workforce and the local community in and around Kilkeel.

“Job losses at this scale will be a hammer blow to the local economy and will mean uncertainty for many other workers and small businesses dependent on these jobs for a livelihood.”

SDLP Assembly member Sinead Bradley said it was a devastating blow to the local economy and urged the Executive to consider intervening.

“While there has been a growing realisation that the aviation industry is struggling at a global level the scale of the impact locally has nonetheless caused great shock and concern.”

The aviation industry is struggling from the effects of a pandemic which grounded most flights during lock down.

Passenger numbers are expected to be low for some time.