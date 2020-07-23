Covid-19: Travel insurers to provide cover for green list countries

People who go on holiday to a green list country, but travel through a country not on the list, will still have to restrict their movements for 2 weeks when they come back.

However, travel insurers say they will provide cover to anyone visiting the 15 countries.

Confusion has followed the recently published green list with the government attempting in the last few days to clarify certain issues.

Last night, the official advice for the 15 countries on the list changed - from avoiding "non-essential travel" to "normal precautions".

Some of the countries on the green list however can not be reached directly.

One frequently highlighted example is Monaco which is on the green list but can not be reached without travelling through France.

France has not been included on the 15 country list.

The government's confirmed in that situation, people will have to restrict their movements for two weeks when they come back in accordance with public health guidelines.

At the same time some insurance clarification has followed the publication of the list.

Travel insurers will now provide cover to anyone visiting the 15 countries after the advice was changed from "avoid non essential travel" to "normal precautions".

Ciaran Mulligan, managing director of Blue Insurance welcomed the update.

Mr Mulligan said: "This change in government advice allows travel insurers to turn around and say 'we can now cover you' because the all but essential travel has been lifted from those green corridors."

Insurance Ireland, the industry body, says customers should check with their insurer - and be aware that the green list is being reviewed every two weeks and is subject to change.