Saoirse McHugh quits the Green Party

Saoirse McHugh has left the Green Party, claiming she couldn't "stomach" being affiliated with it any longer. File Picture.

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 10:37 AM
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Former MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh has left the Green Party.

Ms McHugh, a prominent member from Achill Island, announced that she would be leaving Eamon Ryan’s party this morning via social media.

Ms McHugh said her reasons for leaving were “obvious” and that she had become disillusioned with the party over the last year. She, among others, had been vocally against entering government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over concerns that social justice issues would be cast aside and austerity measures would be implemented to pay back any pandemic debt.

“The Programme for Government that has been agreed on is a terrible document,” she wrote.

“The membership were told it contained certain things that it didn’t.

“This government, I believe (and I hope I’m wrong) will do massive damage to the idea of environmentalism by linking it with socially regressive policies.” 

She added she would not join the new splinter group Greens for Just Transition, within the Green Party, as she couldn’t “stomach” being affiliated with the party any longer.

Ms McHugh’s departure continues a theme within the party of disillusioned young members who have questioned their loyalty after their party entered a coalition government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. This, amid a series of bullying allegations, have rocked the Greens since the election in February. 

Ms McHugh added, “I have seen how brilliant and brave people are bullied and silenced within parties that profess to be grounded in equality and democracy.” 

Leader Eamon Ryan admitted recently that the party had been inundated with complaints of bullying and the party were taking steps to rectify the issue.

Ms McHugh’s resignation comes after a number of public resignations from members including chair of the Queer Greens, the LGBTQ+ contingent of the party, Rob O’Sullivan also left.

The party is due to announce the winner of the leadership election between Mr Ryan and Catherine Martin at around 7pm this evening.

It’s understood the resignations were timed as to not appear that people were leaving due to the leadership result, which Mr Ryan is tipped to win.

politicsgreen partyprogramme for government

Stay connected.
