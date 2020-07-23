Over 150 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals 

Over 150 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals 
131 patients are waiting for a bed in emergency rooms across the country this morning. Picture: PA
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 11:08 AM
Mairead Cleary

152 admitted patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning. 

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation(INMO) 131 of those being waiting for a bed are in the emergency department while 21 others are waiting in a ward elsewhere in the hospital. 

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of patients waiting for a bed, with 30 patients currently on trolleys.

Cork University Hospital registered 16 patients waiting on a trolley while that figure for Mercy University Hospital was 6. 

15 hospitals across the country registered no patients on trolleys including Beaumont Hospital, Temple Street and Bantry General Hospital. 

Read More

'All bets are off' if community transmission of Covid-19 not contained, warns health expert

More in this section

dublin%20airport%20683_90604083 Covid-19: Travel insurers to provide cover for green list countries
Coronavirus - Mon Apr 20, 2020 Tánaiste: 'Reflects badly' if Ireland can't reopen schools
pv%20030320%20china%204 Chinese Ambassador to Ireland says concentration camp reports are 'exaggerated'
#trolley watchinmohealth

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices