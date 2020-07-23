Over 150 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals 

152 admitted patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation(INMO) 131 of those being waiting for a bed are in the emergency department while 21 others are waiting in a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of patients waiting for a bed, with 30 patients currently on trolleys.

Cork University Hospital registered 16 patients waiting on a trolley while that figure for Mercy University Hospital was 6.

15 hospitals across the country registered no patients on trolleys including Beaumont Hospital, Temple Street and Bantry General Hospital.