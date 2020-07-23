Covid-19 impacts construction across Ireland with Dublin down by 10%

There has been a significant slowdown in construction in Dublin because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is down 10% in the capital and 3% nationally.

Just over 13,500 houses and apartments were under construction across the country in June.

Dara Keogh from GeoDirectory, which compiled the figures, says Dublin is a significant market, so the decline is concerning.

Mr Keogh says: "Dublin represents sort of 30% of the new address points that have come in the last year.

"And that's almost the equivalent of all of Munster and all of Connaught combined.

"And then when you throw in Kildare, the hinterland around Dublin you're moving up to 50% of the output.

"That makes sense because that's where the highest concentration of population is but it just shows you how Dublin centric these figures are."

Economists have warned the Covid-19 lockdowns and the continuing health restrictions at building sites will significantly reduce the number of new homes to well below 20,000 this year compared to the 21,500 units built last year.