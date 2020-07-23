'I don't think anything nowadays is going to fall through the cracks,' says whistleblower Maurice McCabe

Former Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe said important reforms of the Gardaí have been carried out. Picture: Barry Cronin/www.barrycronin.com
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 07:54 AM
Digital Desk staff

Whistleblower Maurice McCabe said he is confident the issues he highlighted in the Gardaí won't happen again.

The former sergeant shone on a light on the widespread quashing of penalty points.

The O'Higgins Commission and Charleton Tribunal later investigated his allegations.

Maurice McCabe said the Gardaí has now been reformed.

Mr McCabe said: "I don't think it will happen again. The oversight is in now at the moment.

"Every rank now is inspected and every rank has to go through each incident. 

"There are daily accountability meetings, there are weekly accountability meetings. 

"I don't think anything nowadays is going to fall through the cracks."

Speaking about his whistleblowing experience, the former Garda sergeant said the Tusla saga was the lowest point in the ordeal.

Mr McCabe was falsely accused of sexual abuse, due to errors in a file created by Tusla.

Mr McCabe and his wife Lorraine said they went through "ten years of hell".

The Charleton Tribunal found the mistake was due to a copy and paste error by a counsellor.

The State and the Child and Family Agency last year reached a settlement with Mr McCabe after he took High Court action.

