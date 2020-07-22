Eamon Ryan set to continue as Greens leader

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan looks set to see off the challenge of his deputy leader Catherine Martin and remain in charge of the Green Party.

While Ms Martin has said the race is "really hard to call,” privately party sources have conceded she is unlikely to succeed in her bid to oust Mr Ryan.

Despite her expected loss, Ms Martin is not expected to be asked to vacate her position at Cabinet even though she challenged Mr Ryan.

“That is not the Green way, she will not be resigning as minister,” said one senior party source.

Mr Ryan has been leader of the party since 2011 when it lost all of its Dáil and Seanad seats but Ms Martin shocked many by announcing her intention to stand for the leadership during the talks aimed at forming the government.

Mr Ryan’s supporters have pointed to his record of leading the party back from being wiped out in 2011 to its greatest ever election performance at local, national and at European level.

It has been a deeply challenging time for the Green Party with much internal recrimination and accusations of bullying and harassment emerging from some prominent members.

Ms Martin has accepted it has been a “difficult period” for the party insisting more needs to be done to provide a safer environment for different views to be tolerated.

"I think it's been a very difficult period for the party and we're in a period now of healing and working together," she said.

"We must have safer processes in place and it is obvious that we don't tolerate bullying and it can never be tolerated and people must feel safe," she added.

The deadline for receipt of ballots for the Green Party leadership contest was 5.30pm today.

Mr Ryan’s handling of the programme for government process, combined with the strong party vote in favour of going into power, appears to have ensured his continuance as leader.

Sources close to Ms Martin yesterday were acknowledging it is “unlikely” she will win but said her decision to stand was “good for the democracy of the party”.

Ballots were issued to 2,336 Green Party members in the Republic of Ireland, and to 598 Green Party members in Northern Ireland.

As of midday, a total of 1,943 Green Party members had voted in the leadership contest. According to the party, the count will take place tomorrow with the result to be announced at 7pm.

The broadcast will be introduced by the Green Party's National Coordinator and chair of the leadership hustings Bláithín Gallagher, and the announcement of the vote will be made by the returning officers Meabh Cody and Harry McEvansoneya.

This will be followed by statements from the two leadership candidates, Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin.