Twenty pubs found to be in possible breach of Covid-19 measures

20 pubs around the country were found by Gardaí to be in potential breach of public health rules last week.

'Operation Navigation' is ongoing, where members of the force conduct spot-checks at pubs to see if Covid-19 guidelines are being followed.

The majority of cases involve customers consuming alcohol without also buying food, as per the conditions of economic resumption measures.

Speaking at Garda Headquarters, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey spoke on the operation, and praised businesses operating within the rules.

"An Garda Síochána continue to carry out intensive visits of licensed premises which have opened for business in accordance with Covid-19 Public Health Regulations. An Garda Síochána continues to see high level of compliance. This is welcome.

"An Garda Síochána will continue to enforce the Public Health Guidelines, which have now been extended until August 10, 2020."

Since officers began the checks on July 3rd, 59 businesses have been found in possible contravention of the rules.