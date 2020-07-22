HSE CEO expresses concern on increase in Covid cases, close contacts

HSE CEO expresses concern on increase in Covid cases, close contacts

Between July 5 and 18, there were 267 new cases, compared to 155 in the two weeks previous. Picture: File photo

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 17:14 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Health Service Executive says it has seen 'very significant and worrying' Covid-19 trends emerge over the last 10 days.

The group is concerned by the increase in the number of confirmed cases reported over the last two weeks, increasingly steadily amid a marked decline in deaths.

Between July 5 and 18, there were 267 new cases, compared to 155 in the two weeks previous.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says another worrying trend relates to close contacts.

"Significantly, the close contacts have increased by over 55% in the last week.

"The number has risen from 2 to 5.4 for each case."

These fears have been voiced as the number of cases last night was 36, the highest one-day incidence of new cases in a month. 

Read More

HSE chief warns of 'significant' numbers not showing up to Covid-19 tests
 

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 16th July One new Covid-19 death, 17 new cases announced
pv%20220720%20driscoll%204 Women 'naive' for offering therapy sessions when not registered in Ireland
IMG_5876 Laois community comes together to build house for mum-of-two, after surviving several life-threatening illnesses
#covid-19hsepaul reid

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices