Increase in number of people who settled Garda fines for driving car without NCT

The number of people who settled Garda fines for driving a car without an NCT increased by 15% last year.

At least 6,000 motorists were punished for driving a car that was not roadworthy.

If someone is caught driving a car that does not have an NCT, they get at least three penalty points and a minimum fine of €60.

These new figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveal how many people breaking that law.

In 2018, just over 5,100 drivers paid Garda fines.

Last year, that jumped to more than 6,000 drivers.

In 2019, nearly a third of fines were in Dublin, while 534 were in Cork and 403 were in Kildare.

Alec Lee's 15-year-old daughter was killed in a road crash and he says tougher laws are needed.

He said: “I’d like to know how many of these 6,000, how many of those cars were seized by the gardaí?

“Because they did not have full insurance so the cars should have been seized as well as the people charged with no NCT.”

Mr Lee said it was a “lackadaisical” approach by the gardaí.

Conor Faughnan, from the AA, said seizing a vehicle for not displaying an NCT disc is “pretty unusual” but said, “the power is there.”

The region with the least amount of fines paid last year was Sligo-Leitrim, at just 61.