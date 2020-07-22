Coronavirus: Health professor says people should be told not to travel outside own counties

A leading health professor believes people should be told not to travel outside their own counties unless it is essential.

The National Public Health Emergency Team reported 36 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday, but there were no new deaths.

The total number of cases is now 25,802, while the death toll remains at 1,753.

It was the third consecutive day with no deaths, however, the cases recorded with the highest daily total since June 13.

DCU health professor Anthony Staines says it is time to re-impose some restrictions.

“If we’re going to bring this under control, we’re going to need to take at least one step backwards and say people have to stay within their own county unless there’s essential travel outside your county,” he said.

“I appreciate the disruption that would cause. But if we can bring this under control before the kids go back to school, that is our best chance.”

Meanwhile, the Government last night decided on a ‘green list’ of countries which are deemed safe for travel.

People can now go to these countries without having to restrict their movements for 14 days when they return.

But the advice remains to avoid all non-essential travel.

The countries on the green list are: Greece, Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.