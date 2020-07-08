Irish Water lifts hosepipe ban

Irish Water has lifted a water conservation order after recent heavy rainfall.

The hosepipe ban had gone on for almost one month, with the order starting on June 9.

The order was issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes, in particular water needed for sanitation purposes during the Covid-19 crisis.

When the water conservation order was issued, 27 of Irish Water's 900 drinking water schemes were in drought, with another 50 at risk of going into drought.

During the dry spell the situation deteriorated rapidly, with 98 schemes in drought or at risk of drought.

However, the last few weeks have seen above average rainfall in many parts of the country.

This has resulted in the recovery of some of the water supplies that were in drought or at risk of drought.

Currently only 17 schemes remain in drought and a further 61 are at risk.

"While the overall numbers are trending downwards, the situation is not uniform across the country and the recovery of some sources is very fragile," said Irish Water.