Irish Water lifts hosepipe ban

Irish Water lifts hosepipe ban
Irish Water has lifted its hosepipe ban, which went on for almost a month. Photo: Rollingnews.ie
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 16:57 PM
Aine Kenny

Irish Water has lifted a water conservation order after recent heavy rainfall. 

The hosepipe ban had gone on for almost one month, with the order starting on June 9.

The order was issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes, in particular water needed for sanitation purposes during the Covid-19 crisis.

When the water conservation order was issued, 27 of Irish Water's 900 drinking water schemes were in drought, with another 50 at risk of going into drought. 

During the dry spell the situation deteriorated rapidly, with 98 schemes in drought or at risk of drought.

However, the last few weeks have seen above average rainfall in many parts of the country. 

This has resulted in the recovery of some of the water supplies that were in drought or at risk of drought. 

Currently only 17 schemes remain in drought and a further 61 are at risk. 

"While the overall numbers are trending downwards, the situation is not uniform across the country and the recovery of some sources is very fragile," said Irish Water.

More in this section

Pharmacy weight loss help Pharmacists fear Ireland will be badly affected by 'global issue' of medicine shortages
Emergency Services Stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
Fife Police Feature Belfast off-licence targeted by thieves twice in one day
irish waterhosepipe ban

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices