UN flag to fly at Leinster House during Ireland’s term on Security Council

The flag of the United Nations will fly at Leinster House for the duration of Ireland’s tenure on the international organisation’s Security Council.

Ireland won a temporary seat at the UN Security Council in June, competing against Canada and Norway for two seats.

The Government spent €840,000 on the campaign to win a seat over a three-year period – around half what Norway and Canada spent on their campaigns.

Extremely grateful to the Ceann Comhairle @SOFearghail for agreeing to my request that we fly the flag of the UN at Leinster House to mark Ireland’s successful election to the UN Security Council recognising Ireland’s decades of commitment to the UN & multilateralism 🇺🇳🇮🇪🇪🇺 #UNSC pic.twitter.com/4EfZgrifos — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) July 20, 2020

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail has agreed to a request from Fine Gael TD Neal Richmond that the flag will be flown alongside the tricolour at Leinster House for the duration of Ireland’s term on the UN Security Council – all of 2021 and 2022.

Mr Richmond said: “This is an important move to mark Ireland’s successful election to the UN Security Council, a major achievement for our small state and for our wonderful diplomatic corps.”

He has also written to Minister for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan to request the same for all other public buildings.

Mr Richmond said flying the UN flag will pay tribute to the role Irish peacekeepers have played in the past 60 years.

“Irish peacekeepers are highly respected internationally and their efforts, since 1958, in places like the Golan Heights, Kosovo and the Democratic Republic of Congo can never be underestimated.

“Flying the UN flag at Leinster House will once more show our gratitude for those many Irish men and women who have worn the blue beret of the UN as well as remember the 86 Irish soldiers who gave their lives in such service,” he said.

“As parliamentarians, we should be proud of Ireland’s history at the UN and appropriately mark the success of the election to the UN Security Council. Raising the UN flag at Leinster House is a small, but significant, way to do this,” he said.