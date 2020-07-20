Dublin council told to stop 'pandering to tree huggers' and remove dangerous trees 

A Dublin council has been told to stop "pandering to tree huggers" and remove dangerous or diseased trees.

It comes after a car had the back window smashed in when a large branch fell on it in Rathfarnham two weeks ago.

Deputy Mayor of South Dublin County Council, David McManus, says it's lucky no one was injured or killed.

"In this instance, I am relieved that no one was seriously injured or even killed by this enormous, dangerous tree.

“This car will cost thousands of euros to be repaired – a cost that could have been avoided if this tree were maintained.

“The areas of Rathfarnham and Templeogue that I represent have massive trees that are unsuitable to the area.

“Residents are contacting me every week as these trees grow to exceptional heights and have deep roots that can create trip hazards on public footpaths and disrupt underground utilities.” Speaking to Newstalk, he said: “Some of these trees in public areas, they are twice the height of nearby family homes. They are enormous.

“And any time, from experience, the council try and take action and prune a tree, there are always tree huggers complaining that no tree should ever be pruned, no tree should ever be cut. “Even if that tree is dangerous. Even if the tree is diseased or dead.” Mr McManus said he was calling for more council action and for them to “stand up to these tree huggers” who are “always complaining” when the council tries to take action “to make trees safer”.

He said: “What we want is the right tree, in the right place, where that tree con flourish.” Mr McManus added in a statement: “I believe council policy is too rigid and needs to be more flexible to ensure dangerous trees are addressed.

“I feel the council are pandering to tree huggers that are only a vocal minority and will always complain any time a tree is pruned or removed for being diseased or dead.

“We have to use common sense in how we manage trees.”