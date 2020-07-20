400 attended hospital with trauma as result of farming accident between 2014 and 2016

More than 400 people attended hospital with a trauma as a result of a farming accident between 2014 and 2016.

The median age was 54, but ranged from under one years of age, to 93.

The new research by the National Office of Clinical Audit coincides with the start of Farm Safety Week, which aims to reduce the number of accidents on farms.

14 people died on farms here so far this year - there were 19 deaths in 2019.

President of the Irish Farmers Association, Tim Cullinan, says farm-related injuries are also a big issue.

“We hear about the deaths but the amount of injuries that takes place out on farms as well is phenomenal,” he said.

Mr Cullinan said that his key message at the start of National Safety Week was to think safety.

“Before you set out to do any task on a farm, you need to think safety.

“It’s easy not to be in a hurry. We’re all in a hurry.”

He added that farmers should take an extra five minutes “just reassessing what you’re going to do - is there danger involved?”