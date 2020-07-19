Taoiseach Micheál Martin pays tribute to Ruth Morrissey

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Cervical Check campaigner Ruth Morrissey following her death this morning
Taoiseach Micheál Martin pays tribute to Ruth Morrissey
Ruth Morrissey and her husband, Paul, pictured speaking to the media on leaving the Four Courts after a High Court judgement in July of last year. Photo: Collins Courts
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 18:22 PM
Digital Desk staff

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Cervical Check campaigner Ruth Morrissey following expressed his condolences to Ms Morrissey's family and friends.

Ruth Morrissey's fellow CervicalCheck campaigners Vicky Phelan, Stephen Teap and Lorraine Walsh were also among those who sought to honor her legacy today. 

Ruth Morrissey was brave and kind to the end as she took on CervicalCheck battle

In a tweet, Vicky Phelan wrote: “Ruth was one of the strongest women I know, and also one of the most positive. I never once saw her without a smile on her face and I saw her when she was very ill.”


In a statement released earlier this afternoon, Paul Morrissey, Ruth Morrissey's husband, spoke lovingly of his wife, and of all she accomplished as part of her CervicalCheck campaign.

"Ruth’s life was a very happy one and none of the hardships of recent years robbed her of her good cheer and positive spirit. 

"She fought fiercely to stay alive for the family she adored. The example she set stands as an enduring inspiration of strength and determination that should help many others through difficult times in the future."

'She gave generously to anyone who knew her' - CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 


