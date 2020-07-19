Taoiseach Micheál Martin pays tribute to Ruth Morrissey

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Cervical Check campaigner Ruth Morrissey following expressed his condolences to Ms Morrissey's family and friends.

Ruth Morrissey's fellow CervicalCheck campaigners Vicky Phelan, Stephen Teap and Lorraine Walsh were also among those who sought to honor her legacy today.

In a tweet, Vicky Phelan wrote: “Ruth was one of the strongest women I know, and also one of the most positive. I never once saw her without a smile on her face and I saw her when she was very ill.”

My thoughts today are with Ruth's husband, Paul and their beautiful daughter, Libby who Ruth adored. #RIPRuth💔 — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) July 19, 2020

Strugglin to find the words to display my sadness at hearing this news this morning, #ruthmorrissey was a kind and gentle soul who I was honoured to know,always checking up on me and my boys even in the middle of her own battles,this world is at a loss without her,may she now RIP https://t.co/KjAmPxYN70 — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕖𝕟 𝕋𝕖𝕒𝕡 (@Stephenteap) July 19, 2020

In a statement released earlier this afternoon, Paul Morrissey, Ruth Morrissey's husband, spoke lovingly of his wife, and of all she accomplished as part of her CervicalCheck campaign.

"Ruth’s life was a very happy one and none of the hardships of recent years robbed her of her good cheer and positive spirit.

"She fought fiercely to stay alive for the family she adored. The example she set stands as an enduring inspiration of strength and determination that should help many others through difficult times in the future."