'Just plain ridiculous' - Irish doctor condemns spread of false information online regarding wearing of facemasks

Dr Mick Molloy says that false and dangerious information regarding the wearing of facemasks is circulating online
Incorrect information circulation online says that facemasks negatively affect immune systems, and decreases oxygen intake. Photo: File photo/Pexels
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 17:16 PM
Digital Desk staff

An Irish doctor is calling on 'anti-mask activists' to stop spreading false information in relation to the wearing of protective facemasks.

Dr Mick Molloy, who is a Former President of the Irish Medical Organisation, says that he was approached yesterday in Waterford while wearing he was wearing a mask.

He was told that wearing masks to protect against Covid-19 can have negative effects on your immune system and can adversely affect a person's oxygen intake.

Speaking on Newstalk this afternoon, Dr Molloy said the claims are both dangerous and untrue:

"One of the statements on the information is that make you suffer from low oxygen.

"If that were the case, then every surgeon, neurosurgeon, orthopaedic surgeon would be suffering from low oxygen all the time because they’re operating wearing masks - which is just plain ridiculous."

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

