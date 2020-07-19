Greens want reduced motorway speed limits to cut carbon emissions

The Greens reportedly looked at cutting the 120 km an hour speed limit for cars and trucks to 110 km/hr. File Photo: Denis Minihane
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 09:05 AM
digital desk

The speed limit on motorways could be reduced as part of the Green Party's proposals to reduce carbon emissions.

It is reported that during negotiations on the Programme For Government, the Greens looked at cutting the 120 km an hour speed limit for cars and trucks to 110 km/hr.

The move would lengthen travel times but the party believe it would improve fuel consumption for those who drive close to top speed, the Business Post reports.

It is not included in the Programme for Government, but the programme did commit to a review of speed limits.

