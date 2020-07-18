Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted earlier today that Ireland would pay in more to the plan than would be returned.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has argued the deal is the best way to avoid harder decisions down the line.
Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 22:11 PM
digital desk

EU leaders have been meeting for a state dinner this evening after a day of deadlock in Brussels over the €750 billion pandemic rescue plan for the bloc.

European Council president Charles Michel held bilateral talks with national leaders throughout the afternoon, after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte insisted €200 billion should be cut from the recovery grants scheme on Friday night.

He has argued the deal is the best way to avoid harder decisions down the line.

"I actually think the balance is the correct balance because it is right for this crisis," said Mr Martin.

"I think we have to be careful of piling debt upon debt and we have to avoid difficult consequences of this economic disruption which could lead into other areas.

"That is why we really have to move on a European level and do it comprehensively.

"I think there is safety in numbers."

Meanwhile, rural development grants in the EU's core budget could face a severe cut in a bid to reach a deal.

Politico.eu reports a draft circulated today includes a reduction in funding for Pillar Two of the Common Agricultural Policy from €15bn to €10bn.

Irish Farmers' Association boss Tim Cullinane says his members are counting on those grants to meet their environmental obligations.

"Farmers are redeveloping their farms, they are putting up new buildings and all of those buildings are funded anything from 40% to 60% from the rural development grant.

"Also, you have the Glas and environmental scheme so we are hearing at the moment all the measures that farmers have to do to comply with environmental measures."

