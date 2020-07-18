Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed

Two more people with Covid-19 have died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed this evening.

There has now been a total of 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland following the denotification of one death.

The HPSC has been notified of 21 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 25,750.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn reminded people to stay vigilant and to act quickly when symptoms appear.

"Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against Covid-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them.

Do not adopt a wait and see approach.

"Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of 2 metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

"Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress Covid-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society."