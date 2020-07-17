Code of conduct to tackle abuse and discrimination on comedy scene in Ireland

“Endemic” sexual abuse and discrimination in Irish comedy will be challenged through a new code of conduct and consent workshops after allegations of rape, sexual assault and harassment were made against figures in the industry.

Ruth Hunter, who says she felt forced to leave the stand-up scene due to the abuse, compiled the code with a legal researcher as a proactive, positive response to stories of abuse shared by others on social media.

For years, women have warned others in comedy about sexual predators and abusers through “whisper networks” but Ms Hunter hopes that the new code of conduct can usher in a new dawn of transparency, accountability and respect in the industry.

She is working with the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre to provide support for victims and workshops to tackle rape culture.

Speaking from Glasgow where she now lives, Ruth said: “We have based everything in the code of conduct on Irish law.

“If you have it and adhere to it in your club you’re being public about the fact that you want things to get better.

“I don’t want to hear any more stories about how my friend was abused in whatever way. It’s very upsetting.”

Ruth said that the Irish comedy scene was so abusive and discriminatory that she felt forced to leave it.

I started to feel, if I’m part of it, I’m almost complicit. It’s so shocking some of the stuff I’ve heard. The abuse is endemic.

“In the #MeToo movement a lot of people came forward and told their stories which was great, but nothing structurally changed in the comedy scene and it’s clearly structured in a way to protect and enable abusers.

“Libel laws in Ireland seem to be quite stifling in terms of making a case against an abuser, victims seem to be silenced in the first instance."

And it’s not just women who are discriminated against and abused in Irish comedy, Ms Hunter said.

“It’s also very tough for people of colour and the LGBTQIA community, it’s very hard for trans and non-binary comics to get a foothold or to be treated equally.”

Ms Hunter said that at least 40 venues across Ireland have agreed to the code of conduct, including the busy Cherry Comedy club in Whelan’s.

“We’re trying to get people to all uphold the code of conduct and publicly announce that they’re supportive of a safe working environment for comedians. The code is the first step. Implementing it will be a whole other learning experience,” Ms Hunter said.

Linda Hayden, a comic and rape survivor, supports the code of conduct. Since the scandal of sex abuse in Irish comedy erupted, she has been contacted by more than 350 people who had their own stories of rape and sexual assault in the industry.

“Usually when things like this blow up and people disclose their abuse, they say, ‘I just wanted to say it to someone.’

But now, people are saying, ‘I want to know what my options are. What legal recourse do I have? When should I go to the gardaí?’

“I think lockdown has had a profound effect on people. The gaps that their normal day would have filled were left empty so the trauma can seep in. People have had the time to sit and think and realise - that wasn’t my fault, that was their fault.”

Ms Hayden said that endemic sexual abuse and misogyny has forced many women to dump their dreams of being a comedian, walking away “because the scene was so toxic".

But women did try to support other women, with “whisper networks” where one woman would warn any young or new-to-the-scene aspiring female comics about “dodgy, dodgy people”.

“We’d contact them and say, ‘congratulations on the gig, good luck. Make sure that you don’t go to the gig alone. Watch your drink around this person, be careful around that person. Don’t go here, don’t go there.’ We’ve been doing that since 2016. I’m hoping that we won’t have to do it anymore.”