Covid-19: People urged to think of others before organising house parties

Social visits in houses are limited to a maximum of 10 visitors from no more than four other households.
Covid-19: People urged to think of others before organising house parties

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says gardaí have the powers to shut down house parties. Picture: File photo

Friday, July 17, 2020 - 17:38 PM
digital desk

The government is appealing to people to be responsible this weekend and to think of others if organising house parties.

Recent increases in Covid-19 cases are being linked, in part, to congregated indoor settings where up to 40 people have gathered in homes.

Social visits in houses are limited to a maximum of 10 visitors from no more than four other households.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says gardaí have the powers to shut down house parties.

"When it comes to house parties, they are not a new phenomenon. They have been happening for some weeks and months now at this stage.

"There are very clear guidelines when it comes to the number of people you can have in your home and I would ask people to adhere to that.

"The gardaí have powers be it in terms of people who are in restaurants or people who are in our shops and out and about but also when it comes to public order offences."

Read More

Scientists identify six different ‘types’ of Covid-19

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 16th July Covid-19: Three deaths and 34 confirmed cases
Coronavirus No Covid-related deaths in NI as 19 new cases confirmed
IUA Universities 'actively revising' plans for first-years due to Leaving Cert results delay

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices