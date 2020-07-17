Covid-19: People urged to think of others before organising house parties

The government is appealing to people to be responsible this weekend and to think of others if organising house parties.

Recent increases in Covid-19 cases are being linked, in part, to congregated indoor settings where up to 40 people have gathered in homes.

Social visits in houses are limited to a maximum of 10 visitors from no more than four other households.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says gardaí have the powers to shut down house parties.

"When it comes to house parties, they are not a new phenomenon. They have been happening for some weeks and months now at this stage.

"There are very clear guidelines when it comes to the number of people you can have in your home and I would ask people to adhere to that.

"The gardaí have powers be it in terms of people who are in restaurants or people who are in our shops and out and about but also when it comes to public order offences."