Disability services must reopen to prevent 'pandemic' of carer burnout, Covid-19 committee hears

Carer burnout will present "another pandemic" unless disability services reopen without delay, Inclusion Ireland has warned.

The charity was among a number of groups to address the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 on the impact of the pandemic on people with disabilities.

Chief Executive of Inclusion Ireland Enda Egan said families caring for people with a disability were “at the end of their capacity to cope" and another pandemic loomed unless services reopen without delay.

"People are emotionally, mentally, and physically at the end of their capacity to cope. I feel another pandemic is about to hit us, which is family carer burnout," Mr Egan told the committee.

Mr Egan said he had concerns about guidelines issued by the HSE last week on the reopening services.

"The key point is service providers must move quickly to reopen and do their utmost and not use the guidelines as a stumbling block for the reopening," he said.

Community engagement manager at Inclusion Ireland, Mark O'Connor, said some services may not reopen until September.

"In the HSE's document, it clearly states that there will be reduced supports for people. That has a knock-on effect on families who may be trying to get back to work," Mr O’Connor said.

Also addressing the committee, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) said Covid-19 had exposed public policy “inadequacies".

"While Covid-19 is a once-in-a-generation public health crisis, its impact should be seen in the continuum of how people with disabilities have been, and continue to be, treated in the design and delivery of public policy,” he said.

"The Covid response has exposed inadequacies of Ireland's public policy in relation to the situation of people in congregated settings, including nursing homes, the disruption of supports and services for both people with disabilities and for family carers, the accessibility of information for people with disabilities, and the lack of appropriate data that would allow for more responsive decision-making."

"Poverty was decreasing generally but remained very high among people with disabilities. Services were already facing deficits of more than €40m, and this year's HSE service plan included a 1% cut which was described as an efficiency measure," Mr Dolan said.

"All of that was before Covid-19. The funding crisis has been exacerbated. Organisations have faced huge losses in fundraising and earned income due to Covid-19.

"If the cost of delivering services, including additional costs caused by Covid-19, is not fully funded, people with disabilities and their families will continue to bear them as services will be unable to survive."