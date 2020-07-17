Warning of return to Phase Two if cases rise above 100 per day

The director of the National virus laboratory, Dr Cillian De Gascun has warned that if the number of cases of Covid-19 rises to more than 100 per day then there could be a return to Phase 2 of restrictions.

“It is just a concern at this stage,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney.

“The R number can be affected by a few large clusters. It's not as if cases are popping up all over the country.”

If there's widespread community transmission of the virus, then it will get into schools, into residential care facilities, and into nursing homes - but if we can stamp it out in the community, that's how we protect everybody.”

Dr De Gascun also advised young people to avoid house parties especially where there is singing after it emerged that a cluster of cases had recently arisen from a microphone used for karaoke at a house party.

Singing was one of the easiest ways to spread the virus because of the spray of droplets, he said.

"If a young person arrived at a party and saw there was unsafe behaviour, they should turn around and go home and instead organise to meet their friends for a coffee."

"The public can have an impact on what happens in two to three weeks from now, he added. “We have controlled this already.”

On the issue of people refusing to be tested, Dr De Gascun said it was his understanding that the authority was in place to force someone to get tested if they refused.

“It is really important that we can track this virus early, in the community. Everything needs to be considered.”

When asked about the reopening of schools he said it was important to stop looking at particular sectors at risk and instead to look at all areas of society so as to best protect everyone from the virus.

“We have to stop looking at different pockets of society and saying how do we protect that pocket. Basically the way we protect all pockets of society is by reducing community transmission.

“If there is widespread community transmission it will get into schools and nursing homes. If we can stamp it out in the community that's how we protect everybody.”