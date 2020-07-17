Muslim groups asks for Eid celebrations in Croke Park to go ahead

A Muslim group has asked the Taoiseach to allow Eid celebrations, involving 500 people at Croke Park, to go ahead.

The event was confirmed before limits on mass gatherings were extended.

The Irish Muslim and Peace Integration Council has written to Micheál Martin looking for an exemption similar to the one granted to churches and mosques to allow more people to attend services.

The group says there will be space for social distancing on the pitch, everyone will wear face masks and bring their own prayer mats.