Gardaí in Finglas Co Dublin are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing man, Peter Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy, 56, was last seen leaving his home at Ratoath Avenue in Finglas yesterday midday in his car.

The blue Peugeot 407 has an 08 LH registration plate.

Mr Kennedy is 6’1” in height and has dark coloured hair, green eyes and facial hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt and green trousers.

His family are concerned for his wellbeing