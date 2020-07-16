Cork Airport dismayed at council’s house plan move

The operators of Cork Airport have expressed amazement at the decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for a new house less than 400 metres from the end of its main runway.

The daa, which runs Cork Airport, has appealed An Bord Pleanála's decision to sanction the construction of a new single-storey house close to the airport’s perimeter at Rathdermot, Lios Cross, Ballygarvan, Co Cork.

The proposed dwelling is just 380 metres from the end of the main runway.

DAA accused the council of showing disregard for the importance of Cork Airport for the regional economy and its need to function safely.

A senior Cork Airport executive said the ruling was “contrary to good planning and simple common sense.”

The airport’s head of finance, property and IT, Roy O’Driscoll said, “We are at a loss to understand why a domestic housing application would be granted approval within 400 metres of the end of a main runway for an international airport which operates on a 24/7 basis with 51,000 aircraft movements carrying over 2.6 million passengers per annum.”

In a letter to the council, Mr O’Driscoll noted Cork Airport had received an increase in complaints about noise from aircraft and noise-sensitive development like housing should be located at further distance. He said the development could impact the "safe and efficient operation of the airport".

DAA claimed current planning policy, which recommends the avoidance of noise sensitive development near airports, supported its objection.

Planning and engineering reports prepared by Cork County Council raised no concerns about the development’s location near the airport, apart from the issue of the impact of noise on its occupants.

A decision by An Bord Pleanála on DAA’s appeal is due by mid-November.