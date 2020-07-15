Cork musician has song put forward for Grammy consideration

A Corkman who is making his mark on the music scene has just had one of his songs put forward for one of the most prestigious prizes in music.

Roy Buckley's latest release, 'The Old Man on Patrick's Street', has been put forward for consideration for the 63rd Grammy Awards by San Francisco Chapter Voting Grammy Member Rian McSweeney.

Mr McSweeney runs Rian Music, a record label and publisher based in the Californian city.

“Rian McSweeney heard my song and loved it. He got in contact with me through a mutual friend of ours called Des Whelan.

"Des is a Wexford man based in the USA managing hotels and live music venues for years and he was the one who put Rian and myself in contact with each other,” a delighted Mr Buckley said.

He said he had never met or spoken to Mr McSweeney before, but had played at venues that Mr Whelan was managing in Washington DC and California.

“I was thrilled when Des phoned me up and said that Rian had heard my song and thought so much of it that he wanted to put it forward for a Grammy Award in two categories: "Song of the Year" & "Record of the Year.”

Mr McSweeney grew up in Midleton before emigrating to the USA where he has lived for the past 30 years.

Mr Buckley will have to wait a while to see if he has made the final list of nominations, though.

“My song has been submitted and hopefully it will make the cut in October when they release the list of songs on the ballot for the Grammy Awards,” he said.

The 'Old Man On Patrick's Street' was released on June 22 and Mr Buckley said he was very proud that an original song from an independent folk artist would go so far in such a short period of time.

The 33-year-old singer from Ballyvolane, who has been described by Phil Coulter as "the last of the great balladeers", saw his track hit number 2 in the iTunes chart in Ireland after its release.

The 63rd Grammy Awards is due to take place on January 31, 2021.

Nominations will be released in October and, if Mr Buckley makes the cut, it is likely he will be rubbing shoulders with some very familiar faces, such as the Weeknd and Lady Gaga.