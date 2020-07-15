FF activist says Martin 'will end up with egg on his face' over Cowen sacking

Offaly Fianna Fáil activist Robert Kellaghan has warned that the party’s leader Micheál Martin “will end up with egg on his face” over the sacking of Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen.

Mr Kellaghan told local radio station Midlands 103 that the Taoiseach should have given Mr Cowen more time to look into the Pulse record.

He also asked if Mr Martin had discussed the issue with the Garda Commissioner?

This was a “complete and utter witch hunt” (by the media), he said.

“They (media) lit the match at the bottom of it and watched the bonfire burn last night.”

He asked where were the media four years ago when Mr Cowen was originally charged with drink driving.

“Barry Cowen was under no obligation to make it public four years ago.

“This is sour grapes that Fianna Fáil is back in government and that there is a Cowen at the Cabinet table, ‘let’s go get him.’”

Mr Kellaghan, who is from Rhode in north Offaly, said that the midlands had lost a seat at the Cabinet table at a crucial time when the Just Transition deal had yet to be implemented.

“We have been left behind again.”