400 people hospitalised for obesity in last two years
File image of an overweight person. The HSE are urging people to keep getting help. Picture: PA
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 17:07 PM
Digital Desk staff

People who are obese are being urged not to stop looking for help.

It comes as figures show over 400 people were hospitalised in 2018 and 2019 with the condition.

According to Freedom of Information figures, nearly two-thirds of those hospitalised were women and one third were men.

Professor Donal O’Shea, Health Service Executive (HSE) lead for obesity, says there is treatment available. 

Professor O'Shea says: "You've got to accept obesity is a disease, you've got to accept there is treatment.

"And you've got to accept we have an environment that is bringing out obesity at an extreme level, 

"That is requiring hospitalisation, that your figures show, like in no time in human history."

Professor O'Shea's comments follow the HSE's call to ban supermarket promotions of unhealthy food like the UK. 

Ireland currently has one of the highest rates of obesity in the EU with one in four adults officially obese – more than one million people.

Elsewhere, the Irish Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ISCNM) warned that obese people are at higher risk of complications from Covid-19 and may also face discrimination as non-Covid health treatments are re-started.


